Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) is expecting 7.21% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On February 07, 2023, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) opened at $45.83, lower -0.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.055 and dropped to $45.40 before settling in for the closing price of $46.04. Price fluctuations for ALSN have ranged from $32.63 to $46.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.50% at the time writing. With a float of $91.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.21 million.

The firm has a total of 3400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.75, operating margin of +27.85, and the pretax margin is +23.81.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 258,894. In this transaction VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 5,624 shares at a rate of $46.03, taking the stock ownership to the 6,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary sold 638 for $46.01, making the entire transaction worth $29,354. This insider now owns 11,624 shares in total.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.28) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +18.40 while generating a return on equity of 63.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.21% during the next five years compared to 26.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.18, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., ALSN], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) raw stochastic average was set at 97.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.45. The third major resistance level sits at $46.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.88.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Key Stats

There are currently 92,490K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,402 M according to its annual income of 442,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 710,000 K and its income totaled 139,000 K.