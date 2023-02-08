Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) average volume reaches $940.22K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On February 07, 2023, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) opened at $2.92, higher 1.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.975 and dropped to $2.88 before settling in for the closing price of $2.90. Price fluctuations for ABUS have ranged from $1.85 to $3.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 49.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.80% at the time writing. With a float of $116.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.00 million.

The firm has a total of 85 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.05, operating margin of -652.07, and the pretax margin is -693.91.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 25.77%, while institutional ownership is 30.00%.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -693.91 while generating a return on equity of -56.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, ABUS], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s (ABUS) raw stochastic average was set at 93.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.03. The third major resistance level sits at $3.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.80.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Key Stats

There are currently 149,951K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 469.55 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,990 K according to its annual income of -76,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,950 K and its income totaled -17,570 K.