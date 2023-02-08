Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) plunged -3.76 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $194.76, plunging -3.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $194.76 and dropped to $168.2954 before settling in for the closing price of $195.95. Within the past 52 weeks, AXON’s price has moved between $82.49 and $204.99.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 26.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -14.90%. With a float of $67.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.11 million.

In an organization with 2148 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Axon Enterprise Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 1,000,114. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $200.02, taking the stock ownership to the 28,443 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 96,575 for $190.49, making the entire transaction worth $18,396,399. This insider now owns 2,748,153 shares in total.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.39) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.94% during the next five years compared to -36.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Trading Performance Indicators

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 225.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was better than the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.83.

During the past 100 days, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s (AXON) raw stochastic average was set at 82.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $179.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.01. However, in the short run, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $199.46. Second resistance stands at $210.34. The third major resistance level sits at $225.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $173.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $157.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $146.53.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.44 billion based on 71,165K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 863,380 K and income totals -60,020 K. The company made 311,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.