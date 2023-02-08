Search
Shaun Noe
Bit Brother Limited (BTB)'s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.944, soaring 1.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.98 and dropped to $1.89 before settling in for the closing price of $1.93. Within the past 52 weeks, BTB’s price has moved between $1.62 and $12.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 81.80%. With a float of $8.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 67 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -21.48, operating margin of -1319.28, and the pretax margin is -1744.51.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bit Brother Limited is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1548.72 while generating a return on equity of -14.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 41.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15

Technical Analysis of Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Bit Brother Limited’s (BTB) raw stochastic average was set at 3.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 328.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.3315, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.4604.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Key Stats

Right now, sales total 765 K and income totals -24,326 K.

