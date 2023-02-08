Search
BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,775 M

On February 07, 2023, BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BV) opened at $7.76, lower -21.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.76 and dropped to $5.56 before settling in for the closing price of $8.34. Price fluctuations for BV have ranged from $5.78 to $14.07 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 10.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -88.40% at the time writing. With a float of $37.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.48 million.

In an organization with 21000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BrightView Holdings Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 58,750. In this transaction President, Landscape Dev. of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $11.75, taking the stock ownership to the 169,489 shares.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.13% during the next five years compared to 18.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was better than the volume of 0.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, BrightView Holdings Inc.’s (BV) raw stochastic average was set at 25.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.78. However, in the short run, BrightView Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.67. Second resistance stands at $8.81. The third major resistance level sits at $9.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.27.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BV) Key Stats

There are currently 93,477K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 587.71 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,775 M according to its annual income of 14,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 723,500 K and its income totaled 15,300 K.

