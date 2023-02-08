Cactus Inc. (WHD) is expecting -0.26% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

February 07, 2023, Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) trading session started at the price of $52.69, that was 0.74% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.97 and dropped to $51.12 before settling in for the closing price of $52.57. A 52-week range for WHD has been $34.70 – $64.18.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.50%. With a float of $63.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.11 million.

The firm has a total of 1037 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.59, operating margin of +17.20, and the pretax margin is +17.13.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cactus Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 29,286,144. In this transaction Senior VP & COO of this company sold 542,336 shares at a rate of $54.00, taking the stock ownership to the 68,604 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s President and CEO sold 562,336 for $54.04, making the entire transaction worth $30,386,944. This insider now owns 50,464 shares in total.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.35) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +11.31 while generating a return on equity of 12.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 57.70% during the next five years compared to 57.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cactus Inc. (WHD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 104.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cactus Inc. (WHD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cactus Inc., WHD], we can find that recorded value of 0.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.08.

During the past 100 days, Cactus Inc.’s (WHD) raw stochastic average was set at 77.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $54.20. The third major resistance level sits at $55.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.88.

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) Key Stats

There are 75,878K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.13 billion. As of now, sales total 438,590 K while income totals 49,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 184,480 K while its last quarter net income were 31,430 K.