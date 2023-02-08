Can Leidos Holdings Inc.’s (LDOS) hike of 0.16% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) stock priced at $98.19, up 0.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.22 and dropped to $97.02 before settling in for the closing price of $98.34. LDOS’s price has ranged from $81.07 to $111.12 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 14.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.70%. With a float of $135.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.00 million.

In an organization with 43000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Leidos Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 78.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 675,839. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,189 shares at a rate of $109.20, taking the stock ownership to the 12,463 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,601 for $106.51, making the entire transaction worth $170,523. This insider now owns 13,874 shares in total.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.40% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Leidos Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.88, a number that is poised to hit 1.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.64 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, Leidos Holdings Inc.’s (LDOS) raw stochastic average was set at 49.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.41. However, in the short run, Leidos Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $99.81. Second resistance stands at $100.61. The third major resistance level sits at $102.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.21. The third support level lies at $95.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.51 billion, the company has a total of 136,690K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,737 M while annual income is 753,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,608 M while its latest quarter income was 162,000 K.