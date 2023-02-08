CINF (Cincinnati Financial Corporation) climbed 10.70 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $116.56, soaring 10.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $128.19 and dropped to $115.45 before settling in for the closing price of $115.28. Within the past 52 weeks, CINF’s price has moved between $88.66 and $143.22.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 12.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 141.80%. With a float of $155.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5166 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Property & Casualty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cincinnati Financial Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 106,130. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $106.13, taking the stock ownership to the 45,502 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director bought 565 for $96.76, making the entire transaction worth $54,669. This insider now owns 7,600 shares in total.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.06) by -$0.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.30% during the next five years compared to 38.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) Trading Performance Indicators

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.61 million, its volume of 0.82 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.46.

During the past 100 days, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (CINF) raw stochastic average was set at 98.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $108.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $132.06 in the near term. At $136.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $144.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $119.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $106.58.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.37 billion based on 157,184K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,630 M and income totals 2,946 M. The company made 1,408 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -418,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.