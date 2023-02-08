Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 40,480 K

Company News

On February 07, 2023, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) opened at $13.14, higher 2.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.49 and dropped to $12.91 before settling in for the closing price of $13.19. Price fluctuations for CTKB have ranged from $7.38 to $16.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -100.00% at the time writing. With a float of $111.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 574 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.86, operating margin of +7.34, and the pretax margin is +4.64.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cytek Biosciences Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 53.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 14,742. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 1,092 shares at a rate of $13.50, taking the stock ownership to the 7,945,741 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,500 for $11.05, making the entire transaction worth $38,675. This insider now owns 76,132 shares in total.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -100.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)

The latest stats from [Cytek Biosciences Inc., CTKB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.82 million was superior to 0.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s (CTKB) raw stochastic average was set at 61.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.87. The third major resistance level sits at $14.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.51.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Key Stats

There are currently 134,853K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 127,950 K according to its annual income of 3,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,480 K and its income totaled 1,670 K.

