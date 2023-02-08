DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.92 million

February 07, 2023, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) trading session started at the price of $14.80, that was 0.67% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.06 and dropped to $14.47 before settling in for the closing price of $14.86. A 52-week range for DBRG has been $10.39 – $32.12.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 2.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 72.00%. With a float of $152.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 240 employees.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of DigitalBridge Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 50,348. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 3,300 shares at a rate of $15.26, taking the stock ownership to the 114,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s CEO bought 32,000 for $15.22, making the entire transaction worth $487,040. This insider now owns 386,423 shares in total.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

Looking closely at DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.74 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) raw stochastic average was set at 58.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.41. However, in the short run, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.19. Second resistance stands at $15.42. The third major resistance level sits at $15.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.01.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Key Stats

There are 159,895K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.42 billion. As of now, sales total 965,800 K while income totals -310,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 296,620 K while its last quarter net income were -49,090 K.