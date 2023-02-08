Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.96%

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $90.08, soaring 0.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.27 and dropped to $89.40 before settling in for the closing price of $89.99. Within the past 52 weeks, EMN’s price has moved between $69.91 and $124.85.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 3.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 78.50%. With a float of $118.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14000 workers is very important to gauge.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Eastman Chemical Company is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 586,798. In this transaction SVP, Chf Mfg & Eng Ofc of this company sold 4,858 shares at a rate of $120.79, taking the stock ownership to the 3,509 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s SVP & CTO sold 14,738 for $122.75, making the entire transaction worth $1,809,118. This insider now owns 2,249 shares in total.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.91% during the next five years compared to 1.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

The latest stats from [Eastman Chemical Company, EMN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.15 million was inferior to 1.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.44.

During the past 100 days, Eastman Chemical Company’s (EMN) raw stochastic average was set at 93.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $91.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $92.35. The third major resistance level sits at $93.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.61. The third support level lies at $87.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.94 billion based on 119,990K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,580 M and income totals 793,000 K. The company made 2,373 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.