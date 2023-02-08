Search
Steve Mayer
Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) last year’s performance of 7.08% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On February 07, 2023, Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) opened at $475.60, lower -0.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $478.03 and dropped to $470.28 before settling in for the closing price of $478.67. Price fluctuations for ELV have ranged from $432.03 to $549.52 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 10.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.60% at the time writing. With a float of $237.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 98200 employees.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Elevance Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $7.15) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +3.85 while generating a return on equity of 16.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.93% during the next five years compared to 21.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Elevance Health Inc. (ELV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.79, a number that is poised to hit 9.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 36.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Elevance Health Inc. (ELV)

Looking closely at Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.37.

During the past 100 days, Elevance Health Inc.’s (ELV) raw stochastic average was set at 34.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $500.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $491.03. However, in the short run, Elevance Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $480.51. Second resistance stands at $483.14. The third major resistance level sits at $488.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $472.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $467.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $465.01.

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) Key Stats

There are currently 240,001K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 114.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 156,595 M according to its annual income of 6,025 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 39,929 M and its income totaled 949,000 K.

