Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) average volume reaches $1.45M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.47, plunging -1.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.7785 and dropped to $4.16 before settling in for the closing price of $4.43. Within the past 52 weeks, NRGV’s price has moved between $2.21 and $22.10.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -29.70%. With a float of $109.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 73 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Renewable industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 219,315. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.39, taking the stock ownership to the 1,302,887 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s Director sold 16,250 for $3.78, making the entire transaction worth $61,394. This insider now owns 1,590,997 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.9 million, its volume of 0.84 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 48.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 140.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.72 in the near term. At $5.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.48.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 665.02 million based on 138,268K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -3,340 K. The company made 1,690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.