ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) posted a 4.98% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

February 07, 2023, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) trading session started at the price of $2.35, that was -2.11% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.41 and dropped to $2.24 before settling in for the closing price of $2.37. A 52-week range for GWH has been $2.02 – $6.28.

With a float of $84.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.86 million.

The firm has a total of 160 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ESS Tech Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 48,896. In this transaction Director of this company bought 19,100 shares at a rate of $2.56, taking the stock ownership to the 578,821 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 14,339 for $3.82, making the entire transaction worth $54,758. This insider now owns 1,367,520 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 403.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ESS Tech Inc., GWH], we can find that recorded value of 1.32 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 9.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.49. The third major resistance level sits at $2.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.07.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

There are 153,259K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 362.82 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -477,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 190 K while its last quarter net income were -31,600 K.