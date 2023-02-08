First BanCorp. (FBP) average volume reaches $1.32M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) stock priced at $13.94, up 1.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.36 and dropped to $13.875 before settling in for the closing price of $14.10. FBP’s price has ranged from $11.94 to $16.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 6.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 186.90%. With a float of $181.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $187.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3075 employees.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First BanCorp. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 48,169. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,041 shares at a rate of $15.84, taking the stock ownership to the 20,741 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s EVP and CRO sold 20,000 for $15.81, making the entire transaction worth $316,238. This insider now owns 231,948 shares in total.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +30.77 while generating a return on equity of 17.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 186.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.40% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First BanCorp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First BanCorp. (FBP)

Looking closely at First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, First BanCorp.’s (FBP) raw stochastic average was set at 51.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.23. However, in the short run, First BanCorp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.50. Second resistance stands at $14.67. The third major resistance level sits at $14.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.53.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.61 billion, the company has a total of 184,612K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 985,710 K while annual income is 305,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 263,050 K while its latest quarter income was 73,170 K.