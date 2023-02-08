First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 13.01% last month.

On February 07, 2023, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) opened at $15.65, higher 1.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.12 and dropped to $15.58 before settling in for the closing price of $15.76. Price fluctuations for FCF have ranged from $12.76 to $17.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 6.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 92.00% at the time writing. With a float of $91.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1393 employees.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is 1.68%, while institutional ownership is 71.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 183,250. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 13,212 shares at a rate of $13.87, taking the stock ownership to the 321,756 shares.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +29.95 while generating a return on equity of 11.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) saw its 5-day average volume 0.79 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s (FCF) raw stochastic average was set at 98.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.27 in the near term. At $16.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.38. The third support level lies at $15.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) Key Stats

There are currently 93,376K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 428,660 K according to its annual income of 128,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 120,590 K and its income totaled 35,730 K.