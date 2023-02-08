First Solar Inc. (FSLR) posted a -6.59% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $168.38, plunging -0.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $168.39 and dropped to $161.15 before settling in for the closing price of $167.47. Within the past 52 weeks, FSLR’s price has moved between $59.60 and $185.28.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 0.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.40%. With a float of $101.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.96, operating margin of +15.74, and the pretax margin is +19.57.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of First Solar Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 75,408. In this transaction Director of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $125.68, taking the stock ownership to the 18,888 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director sold 600 for $134.62, making the entire transaction worth $80,772. This insider now owns 19,185 shares in total.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.27) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +16.03 while generating a return on equity of 8.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.64% during the next five years compared to 25.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Trading Performance Indicators

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Looking closely at First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.74.

During the past 100 days, First Solar Inc.’s (FSLR) raw stochastic average was set at 72.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $163.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.57. However, in the short run, First Solar Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $169.14. Second resistance stands at $172.38. The third major resistance level sits at $176.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $161.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $157.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $154.66.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.74 billion based on 106,606K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,923 M and income totals 468,690 K. The company made 628,930 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -49,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.