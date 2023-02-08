Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) with a beta value of 1.80 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.30, plunging -3.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.31 and dropped to $1.22 before settling in for the closing price of $1.29. Within the past 52 weeks, FTK’s price has moved between $0.76 and $1.97.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -25.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 79.20%. With a float of $72.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 131 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -14.61, operating margin of -80.43, and the pretax margin is -70.64.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Flotek Industries Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 4,520. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $1.13, taking the stock ownership to the 871,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s CEO and President bought 4,000 for $1.18, making the entire transaction worth $4,720. This insider now owns 894,780 shares in total.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -70.55 while generating a return on equity of -90.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -39.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK)

Looking closely at Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Flotek Industries Inc.’s (FTK) raw stochastic average was set at 53.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2056, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1628. However, in the short run, Flotek Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3000. Second resistance stands at $1.3500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1700. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1200.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 97.67 million based on 77,507K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 43,270 K and income totals -30,530 K. The company made 45,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.