GIGM (GigaMedia Limited) climbed 5.37 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

February 07, 2023, GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) trading session started at the price of $1.54, that was 5.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.89 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. A 52-week range for GIGM has been $1.12 – $2.97.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -9.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -164.90%. With a float of $6.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 123 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.95, operating margin of -72.36, and the pretax margin is -62.36.

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GigaMedia Limited stocks. The insider ownership of GigaMedia Limited is 45.56%, while institutional ownership is 4.40%.

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -62.36 while generating a return on equity of -6.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -164.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 10.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37

Technical Analysis of GigaMedia Limited (GIGM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 87988.0, its volume of 0.3 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, GigaMedia Limited’s (GIGM) raw stochastic average was set at 58.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2855, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4358. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8067 in the near term. At $2.0433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2633. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0267.

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) Key Stats

There are 11,050K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.32 million. As of now, sales total 5,490 K while income totals -3,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,570 K while its last quarter net income were -870 K.