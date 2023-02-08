Globe Life Inc. (GL) with a beta value of 0.81 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) stock priced at $120.83, up 0.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $122.16 and dropped to $120.26 before settling in for the closing price of $121.49. GL’s price has ranged from $87.87 to $123.85 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.80%. With a float of $95.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3222 employees.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Globe Life Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 84.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 1,451,372. In this transaction Co-Chairman & CEO of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $120.95, taking the stock ownership to the 624,904 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30, when Company’s Co-Chaiman & CEO sold 12,000 for $102.98, making the entire transaction worth $1,235,702. This insider now owns 730,792 shares in total.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.89% during the next five years compared to 10.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Globe Life Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.48, a number that is poised to hit 2.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Globe Life Inc. (GL)

Looking closely at Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.82 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, Globe Life Inc.’s (GL) raw stochastic average was set at 91.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $119.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.38. However, in the short run, Globe Life Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $122.49. Second resistance stands at $123.28. The third major resistance level sits at $124.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $120.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $119.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $118.69.

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.50 billion, the company has a total of 97,270K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,215 M while annual income is 739,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,323 M while its latest quarter income was 211,560 K.