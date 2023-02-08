Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) kicked off at the price of $6.92: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On February 07, 2023, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) opened at $6.79, higher 1.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.94 and dropped to $6.62 before settling in for the closing price of $6.84. Price fluctuations for GLDD have ranged from $5.41 to $15.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.70% at the time writing. With a float of $64.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.11 million.

The firm has a total of 413 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.20, operating margin of +12.64, and the pretax margin is +8.65.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 96,540. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $9.65, taking the stock ownership to the 1,003,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 17,700 for $14.12, making the entire transaction worth $249,938. This insider now owns 245,866 shares in total.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +6.81 while generating a return on equity of 13.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.00% during the next five years compared to 142.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, GLDD], we can find that recorded value of 0.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s (GLDD) raw stochastic average was set at 33.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.15. The third major resistance level sits at $7.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.39.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) Key Stats

There are currently 66,170K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 464.54 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 726,150 K according to its annual income of 49,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 158,350 K and its income totaled -9,910 K.