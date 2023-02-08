Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) is -4.06% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.64, plunging -0.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.67 and dropped to $22.19 before settling in for the closing price of $22.73. Within the past 52 weeks, TWNK’s price has moved between $19.00 and $29.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 9.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.30%. With a float of $133.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2600 workers is very important to gauge.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 150,975. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 7,060 shares at a rate of $21.38, taking the stock ownership to the 6,922 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s insider sold 25,000 for $22.15, making the entire transaction worth $553,830. This insider now owns 43,408 shares in total.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.39% during the next five years compared to 9.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK)

The latest stats from [Hostess Brands Inc., TWNK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.97 million was superior to 0.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Hostess Brands Inc.’s (TWNK) raw stochastic average was set at 13.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.96. The third major resistance level sits at $23.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.00. The third support level lies at $21.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.02 billion based on 133,887K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,142 M and income totals 119,300 K. The company made 346,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 66,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

