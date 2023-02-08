Investors finally get a glimpse of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) volume hitting the figure of 0.8 million.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $11.14, down -1.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.2985 and dropped to $10.555 before settling in for the closing price of $11.23. Over the past 52 weeks, FLWS has traded in a range of $5.82-$16.65.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 13.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -74.70%. With a float of $23.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.00, operating margin of +1.93, and the pretax margin is +1.41.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 66.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 153,000. In this transaction President of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $6.12, taking the stock ownership to the 245,266 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $13.82, making the entire transaction worth $13,820. This insider now owns 57,737 shares in total.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.26) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +1.34 while generating a return on equity of 5.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -7.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s (FLWS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)

The latest stats from [1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., FLWS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.17 million was superior to 0.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s (FLWS) raw stochastic average was set at 69.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.71. The third major resistance level sits at $12.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.22. The third support level lies at $9.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 833.30 million has total of 64,538K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,208 M in contrast with the sum of 29,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 897,880 K and last quarter income was 82,530 K.