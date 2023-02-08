Investors must take note of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s (GBDC) performance last week, which was 2.85%.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.85, soaring 1.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.11 and dropped to $13.715 before settling in for the closing price of $13.82. Within the past 52 weeks, GBDC’s price has moved between $11.94 and $16.23.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 23.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -55.60%. With a float of $161.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.90 million.

In an organization with 725 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.27, operating margin of +68.96, and the pretax margin is +37.87.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Golub Capital BDC Inc. is 4.23%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 139,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.91, taking the stock ownership to the 61,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chairman sold 1,250,000 for $15.72, making the entire transaction worth $19,650,000. This insider now owns 1,177,547 shares in total.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +37.57 while generating a return on equity of 5.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was better than the volume of 0.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s (GBDC) raw stochastic average was set at 92.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.58. However, in the short run, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.23. Second resistance stands at $14.37. The third major resistance level sits at $14.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.58. The third support level lies at $13.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.43 billion based on 170,896K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 387,800 K and income totals 153,440 K. The company made 119,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.