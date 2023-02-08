Investors must take note of Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s (VSH) performance last week, which was 4.94%.

On February 07, 2023, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) opened at $23.79, higher 0.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.165 and dropped to $23.62 before settling in for the closing price of $23.91. Price fluctuations for VSH have ranged from $16.73 to $24.48 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 6.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 142.30% at the time writing. With a float of $140.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.89 million.

In an organization with 22800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.16, operating margin of +14.44, and the pretax margin is +13.41.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 13, was worth 1,007,312. In this transaction Exec Chairman of the Board of this company sold 44,161 shares at a rate of $22.81, taking the stock ownership to the 35,552 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s President and CEO sold 57,076 for $22.63, making the entire transaction worth $1,291,630. This insider now owns 209,208 shares in total.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.64) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +9.20 while generating a return on equity of 17.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.00% during the next five years compared to 44.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.14 million. That was better than the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s (VSH) raw stochastic average was set at 93.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.33. However, in the short run, Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.25. Second resistance stands at $24.48. The third major resistance level sits at $24.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.39. The third support level lies at $23.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) Key Stats

There are currently 141,665K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,240 M according to its annual income of 297,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 924,800 K and its income totaled 140,060 K.