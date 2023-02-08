JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) 20 Days SMA touches 0.82%: The odds favor the bear

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.54, soaring 0.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.84 and dropped to $19.27 before settling in for the closing price of $19.66. Within the past 52 weeks, JBGS’s price has moved between $17.39 and $30.10.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 5.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -28.10%. With a float of $113.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 997 employees.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of JBG SMITH Properties is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 11,201. In this transaction Pres. & Chief Operating Off. of this company sold 562 shares at a rate of $19.93, taking the stock ownership to the 1,160 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Director sold 38,591 for $19.50, making the entire transaction worth $752,524. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by $1.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -24.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Trading Performance Indicators

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Looking closely at JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.07 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, JBG SMITH Properties’s (JBGS) raw stochastic average was set at 51.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.92. However, in the short run, JBG SMITH Properties’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.96. Second resistance stands at $20.19. The third major resistance level sits at $20.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.82.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.33 billion based on 113,788K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 634,360 K and income totals -79,260 K. The company made 147,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.