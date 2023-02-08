JZ (Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited) climbed 1.79 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ) stock priced at $1.72, up 1.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.96 and dropped to $1.70 before settling in for the closing price of $1.73. JZ’s price has ranged from $0.69 to $186.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -41.40%. With a float of $30.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.55 million.

The firm has a total of 95 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.02, operating margin of +10.73, and the pretax margin is +12.09.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +10.20 while generating a return on equity of 12.69.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited, JZ], we can find that recorded value of 0.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s (JZ) raw stochastic average was set at 29.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 157.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 146.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9140. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0670. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1740. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6540, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5470. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3940.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 109.71 million, the company has a total of 60,555K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 473,247 K while annual income is 48,258 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 178,080 K while its latest quarter income was 28,820 K.