KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) is expecting -20.73% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On February 07, 2023, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) opened at $1.33, lower -2.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.33 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. Price fluctuations for KULR have ranged from $1.02 to $2.61 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 222.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -328.00% at the time writing. With a float of $74.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.52, operating margin of -477.17, and the pretax margin is -493.65.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KULR Technology Group Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 25,757. In this transaction Chief Technical Officer of this company sold 18,398 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 770,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 39,384 for $1.41, making the entire transaction worth $55,531. This insider now owns 788,758 shares in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -493.65 while generating a return on equity of -105.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -328.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 49.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

Looking closely at KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) raw stochastic average was set at 23.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3506, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4880. However, in the short run, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3533. Second resistance stands at $1.4067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1467. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0933.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Key Stats

There are currently 107,347K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 144.33 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,410 K according to its annual income of -11,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,390 K and its income totaled -5,590 K.