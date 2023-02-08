Last month’s performance of 39.86% for Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is certainly impressive

On February 07, 2023, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) opened at $1.91, higher 2.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.93 and dropped to $1.78 before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. Price fluctuations for LLAP have ranged from $1.29 to $12.69 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $75.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.28 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 330 workers is very important to gauge.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Terran Orbital Corporation is 14.00%, while institutional ownership is 41.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 11,054. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,527 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,164,864 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,523 for $2.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,046. This insider now owns 939,509 shares in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -22.77 and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

The latest stats from [Terran Orbital Corporation, LLAP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.72 million was superior to 0.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) raw stochastic average was set at 23.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7650, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3805. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0300. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7300. The third support level lies at $1.6800 if the price breaches the second support level.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Key Stats

There are currently 142,381K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 286.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,879 K according to its annual income of -2,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 27,830 K and its income totaled -27,360 K.