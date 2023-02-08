Lear Corporation (LEA) posted a -2.95% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

February 07, 2023, Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) trading session started at the price of $139.86, that was 0.73% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $141.965 and dropped to $138.42 before settling in for the closing price of $140.45. A 52-week range for LEA has been $114.67 – $176.80.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 135.90%. With a float of $58.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 160100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.41, operating margin of +3.13, and the pretax margin is +2.44.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lear Corporation stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 855,073. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 6,697 shares at a rate of $127.68, taking the stock ownership to the 16,740 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s President and CEO sold 6,142 for $127.59, making the entire transaction worth $783,658. This insider now owns 16,740 shares in total.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.57) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +1.57 while generating a return on equity of 6.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.00% during the next five years compared to -14.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lear Corporation (LEA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.48, a number that is poised to hit 2.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lear Corporation (LEA)

Looking closely at Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.55.

During the past 100 days, Lear Corporation’s (LEA) raw stochastic average was set at 73.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $134.72. However, in the short run, Lear Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $142.82. Second resistance stands at $144.17. The third major resistance level sits at $146.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $139.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $137.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $135.73.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Key Stats

There are 59,106K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.59 billion. As of now, sales total 20,892 M while income totals 327,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,371 M while its last quarter net income were 117,500 K.