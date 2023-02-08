Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) to new highs

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) stock priced at $27.73, up 2.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.53 and dropped to $27.43 before settling in for the closing price of $27.84. DV’s price has ranged from $17.22 to $32.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.90%. With a float of $163.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.30 million.

The firm has a total of 316 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.55, operating margin of +15.95, and the pretax margin is +7.76.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 247,841. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 8,817 shares at a rate of $28.11, taking the stock ownership to the 54,092 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 39,393 for $28.17, making the entire transaction worth $1,109,665. This insider now owns 54,092 shares in total.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.81 while generating a return on equity of 4.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 93.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., DV], we can find that recorded value of 1.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) raw stochastic average was set at 67.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.24. The third major resistance level sits at $29.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.65.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.77 billion, the company has a total of 164,875K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 332,740 K while annual income is 29,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 112,250 K while its latest quarter income was 10,330 K.