Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to new highs

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.62, soaring 1.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.8917 and dropped to $13.5252 before settling in for the closing price of $13.62. Within the past 52 weeks, EFC’s price has moved between $10.81 and $18.13.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 17.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 551.60%. With a float of $56.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 170 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.47, operating margin of +62.24, and the pretax margin is +39.48.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Mortgage Finance industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ellington Financial Inc. is 5.54%, while institutional ownership is 57.30%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.42) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +61.56 while generating a return on equity of 12.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 551.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.28% during the next five years compared to 48.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

Looking closely at Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Ellington Financial Inc.’s (EFC) raw stochastic average was set at 80.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.24. However, in the short run, Ellington Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.01. Second resistance stands at $14.14. The third major resistance level sits at $14.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.28.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 847.98 million based on 60,439K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 175,510 K and income totals 135,250 K. The company made 78,590 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.