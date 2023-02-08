Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) to new highs

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $11.03, up 0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.15 and dropped to $10.98 before settling in for the closing price of $11.05. Over the past 52 weeks, PFLT has traded in a range of $9.43-$14.38.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.50%. With a float of $49.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.32 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.43, operating margin of +35.19, and the pretax margin is +3.66.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is 1.78%, while institutional ownership is 21.27%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.66 while generating a return on equity of 0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s (PFLT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., PFLT], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s (PFLT) raw stochastic average was set at 56.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.59.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 556.53 million has total of 45,346K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 105,490 K in contrast with the sum of 3,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 28,790 K and last quarter income was -13,140 K.