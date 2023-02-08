Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) to new highs

February 07, 2023, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) trading session started at the price of $0.76, that was 30.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.38 and dropped to $0.7599 before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. A 52-week range for TOMZ has been $0.45 – $1.74.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -208.00%. With a float of $14.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.76 million.

The firm has a total of 24 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.36, operating margin of -63.51, and the pretax margin is -58.16.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is 20.00%, while institutional ownership is 5.60%.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -57.21 while generating a return on equity of -33.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -208.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc., TOMZ], we can find that recorded value of 0.49 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s (TOMZ) raw stochastic average was set at 62.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6637, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7553. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3534. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9735. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4365. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1132.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) Key Stats

There are 19,764K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.09 million. As of now, sales total 7,750 K while income totals -4,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,760 K while its last quarter net income were -650 K.