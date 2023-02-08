Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) last year’s performance of -8.80% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.68, plunging -7.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.825 and dropped to $6.15 before settling in for the closing price of $6.80. Within the past 52 weeks, LWLG’s price has moved between $3.91 and $13.59.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -142.20%. With a float of $112.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.11 million.

The firm has a total of 19 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lightwave Logic Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 219,108. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,000 shares at a rate of $7.07, taking the stock ownership to the 5,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s Chief Exec. Officer bought 1,000 for $9.98, making the entire transaction worth $9,985. This insider now owns 63,643 shares in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -120.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -142.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 24.10 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lightwave Logic Inc., LWLG], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) raw stochastic average was set at 42.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.11. The third major resistance level sits at $7.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.36.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 712.20 million based on 112,837K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -18,630 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,803 K in sales during its previous quarter.