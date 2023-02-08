No matter how cynical the overall market is AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) performance over the last week is recorded -9.98%

February 07, 2023, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) trading session started at the price of $0.56, that was -11.98% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.56 and dropped to $0.45 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. A 52-week range for UAVS has been $0.30 – $1.54.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 31.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.50%. With a float of $79.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 121 employees.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 26,250. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.75, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 75,000 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $56,250. This insider now owns 408,750 shares in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (UAVS) raw stochastic average was set at 50.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4317, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5853. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5399 in the near term. At $0.6046, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6491. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4307, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3862. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3215.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Key Stats

There are 88,009K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 43.52 million. As of now, sales total 9,760 K while income totals -30,110 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,490 K while its last quarter net income were 1,660 K.