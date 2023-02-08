No matter how cynical the overall market is, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) performance over the last week is recorded 0.34%

February 07, 2023, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) trading session started at the price of $61.24, that was 0.03% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.30 and dropped to $61.22 before settling in for the closing price of $61.26. A 52-week range for AIMC has been $32.18 – $61.36.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 21.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 207.30%. With a float of $64.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.55, operating margin of +12.78, and the pretax margin is +0.41.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.88%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.84) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +1.46 while generating a return on equity of 1.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 207.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 99.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.82 million, its volume of 1.47 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (AIMC) raw stochastic average was set at 99.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.31 in the near term. At $61.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $61.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $61.15.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) Key Stats

There are 65,174K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.00 billion. As of now, sales total 1,900 M while income totals 27,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 466,300 K while its last quarter net income were 33,600 K.