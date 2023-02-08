No matter how cynical the overall market is Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) performance over the last week is recorded 0.17%

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $17.45, up 1.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.81 and dropped to $17.36 before settling in for the closing price of $17.56. Over the past 52 weeks, APLE has traded in a range of $13.72-$18.59.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -2.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 110.70%. With a float of $213.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 63 employees.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 15,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 936 shares at a rate of $16.03, taking the stock ownership to the 5,135 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 5,000 for $16.29, making the entire transaction worth $81,425. This insider now owns 498,093 shares in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) raw stochastic average was set at 89.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.93 in the near term. At $18.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.10 billion has total of 228,753K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 933,870 K in contrast with the sum of 18,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 341,150 K and last quarter income was 59,150 K.