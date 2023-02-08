No matter how cynical the overall market is Cepton Inc. (CPTN) performance over the last week is recorded 11.57%

On February 07, 2023, Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) opened at $1.28, higher 7.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.41 and dropped to $1.26 before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. Price fluctuations for CPTN have ranged from $1.01 to $80.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -89.70% at the time writing. With a float of $58.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.69 million.

In an organization with 151 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cepton Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 18,963. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 10,836 shares at a rate of $1.75, taking the stock ownership to the 28,784,268 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s CEO and President sold 55,202 for $1.84, making the entire transaction worth $101,572. This insider now owns 28,795,104 shares in total.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of 9.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cepton Inc. (CPTN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.66 million. That was better than the volume of 0.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Cepton Inc.’s (CPTN) raw stochastic average was set at 12.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2629, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7718. However, in the short run, Cepton Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4200. Second resistance stands at $1.4900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1200.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Key Stats

There are currently 156,414K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 209.71 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,006 K according to its annual income of 360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,800 K and its income totaled -17,400 K.