No matter how cynical the overall market is, Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) performance over the last week is recorded 1.97%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $37.56, up 2.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.23 and dropped to $37.39 before settling in for the closing price of $37.85. Over the past 52 weeks, BROS has traded in a range of $20.05-$66.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -329.90%. With a float of $39.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.12 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.95, operating margin of -22.75, and the pretax margin is -24.42.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Dutch Bros Inc. is 10.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 6,004,382. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 160,000 shares at a rate of $37.53, taking the stock ownership to the 2,056,335 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 8,000 for $31.31, making the entire transaction worth $250,480. This insider now owns 163,332 shares in total.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.59 while generating a return on equity of -15.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -329.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dutch Bros Inc.’s (BROS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.28 million, its volume of 1.27 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.04.

During the past 100 days, Dutch Bros Inc.’s (BROS) raw stochastic average was set at 82.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.60 in the near term. At $40.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.92.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.54 billion has total of 45,541K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 497,880 K in contrast with the sum of -12,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 198,650 K and last quarter income was 1,760 K.