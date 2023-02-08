Search
Steve Mayer
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) performance over the last week is recorded -1.64%

On February 07, 2023, Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) opened at $150.73, higher 0.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $152.87 and dropped to $149.93 before settling in for the closing price of $151.69. Price fluctuations for ECL have ranged from $131.04 to $192.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was -0.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.90% at the time writing. With a float of $283.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 47000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ecolab Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 111,728. In this transaction Director of this company bought 800 shares at a rate of $139.66, taking the stock ownership to the 12,597 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s EVP – CORP STRAT & BUS DEV sold 2,300 for $170.66, making the entire transaction worth $392,518. This insider now owns 16,716 shares in total.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.09) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.01% during the next five years compared to -1.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ecolab Inc. (ECL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 176.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.04 million, its volume of 1.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.60.

During the past 100 days, Ecolab Inc.’s (ECL) raw stochastic average was set at 60.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $149.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $156.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $153.46 in the near term. At $154.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $156.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $150.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $148.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $147.58.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Key Stats

There are currently 284,828K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,733 M according to its annual income of 1,130 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,669 M and its income totaled 347,100 K.

