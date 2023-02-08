No matter how cynical the overall market is Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) performance over the last week is recorded 8.35%

On February 07, 2023, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) opened at $13.66, lower -0.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.90 and dropped to $13.35 before settling in for the closing price of $13.75. Price fluctuations for ULCC have ranged from $8.19 to $15.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.90% at the time writing. With a float of $215.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5502 workers is very important to gauge.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 371,795. In this transaction Sr. Vice President, Commercial of this company sold 24,663 shares at a rate of $15.07, taking the stock ownership to the 38,959 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Sr. Vice President, Customers sold 8,000 for $15.00, making the entire transaction worth $120,000. This insider now owns 77,122 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

The latest stats from [Frontier Group Holdings Inc., ULCC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.71 million was superior to 0.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 86.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.18. The third major resistance level sits at $14.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.80.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

There are currently 217,764K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,060 M according to its annual income of -102,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 906,000 K and its income totaled 31,000 K.