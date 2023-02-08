No matter how cynical the overall market is, Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) performance over the last week is recorded 1.68%

On February 07, 2023, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) opened at $120.22, higher 1.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $123.13 and dropped to $119.44 before settling in for the closing price of $121.39. Price fluctuations for GNRC have ranged from $86.29 to $329.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.50% at the time writing. With a float of $61.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.25 million.

The firm has a total of 8955 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.04, operating margin of +19.69, and the pretax margin is +18.50.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Generac Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 513,450. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $102.69, taking the stock ownership to the 585,975 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $97.27, making the entire transaction worth $194,550. This insider now owns 8,895 shares in total.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.64) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +14.27 while generating a return on equity of 29.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.44% during the next five years compared to 40.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Generac Holdings Inc., GNRC], we can find that recorded value of 1.59 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.68.

During the past 100 days, Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) raw stochastic average was set at 27.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $104.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $179.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $124.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $125.42. The third major resistance level sits at $127.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $120.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $118.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $116.65.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Key Stats

There are currently 63,356K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,737 M according to its annual income of 533,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,088 M and its income totaled 53,050 K.