No matter how cynical the overall market is, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) performance over the last week is recorded 5.74%

On February 07, 2023, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) opened at $197.82, higher 1.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $200.27 and dropped to $196.15 before settling in for the closing price of $197.08. Price fluctuations for JBHT have ranged from $153.92 to $218.18 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 13.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 50.60% at the time writing. With a float of $81.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33045 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.15, operating margin of +8.99, and the pretax margin is +8.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 1,302,160. In this transaction EVP, CCO & People/HR of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $186.02, taking the stock ownership to the 77,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s EVP of Sales and Marketing sold 1,000 for $177.16, making the entire transaction worth $177,156. This insider now owns 3,060 shares in total.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.45) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +6.54 while generating a return on equity of 28.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.83% during the next five years compared to 13.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.21, a number that is poised to hit 2.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

Looking closely at J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.74 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.48.

During the past 100 days, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s (JBHT) raw stochastic average was set at 98.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $182.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $174.39. However, in the short run, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $201.40. Second resistance stands at $202.89. The third major resistance level sits at $205.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $197.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $194.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $193.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Key Stats

There are currently 103,537K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,814 M according to its annual income of 969,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,650 M and its income totaled 201,300 K.