No matter how cynical the overall market is, NextNav Inc. (NN) performance over the last week is recorded 8.78%

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) stock priced at $2.99, up 6.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.25 and dropped to $2.99 before settling in for the closing price of $3.02. NN’s price has ranged from $1.85 to $8.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.10%. With a float of $56.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.40 million.

The firm has a total of 61 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2543.77, operating margin of -5560.81, and the pretax margin is -18953.34.

NextNav Inc. (NN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of NextNav Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 54.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 4,022. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 1,345 shares at a rate of $2.99, taking the stock ownership to the 13,557 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 10,000 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $30,000. This insider now owns 568,671 shares in total.

NextNav Inc. (NN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -20769.59 while generating a return on equity of -115.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NextNav Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 107.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextNav Inc. (NN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NextNav Inc., NN], we can find that recorded value of 0.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, NextNav Inc.’s (NN) raw stochastic average was set at 55.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.41. The third major resistance level sits at $3.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.80.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 334.78 million, the company has a total of 106,384K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 760 K while annual income is -144,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 500 K while its latest quarter income was -18,730 K.