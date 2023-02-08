No matter how cynical the overall market is Owens Corning (OC) performance over the last week is recorded 3.29%

February 07, 2023, Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) trading session started at the price of $99.09, that was 0.22% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.03 and dropped to $97.80 before settling in for the closing price of $99.61. A 52-week range for OC has been $72.97 – $103.34.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 8.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 370.50%. With a float of $92.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.30 million.

In an organization with 20000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.08, operating margin of +16.12, and the pretax margin is +15.45.

Owens Corning (OC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Owens Corning stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 707,500. In this transaction President, Insulation of this company sold 7,075 shares at a rate of $100.00, taking the stock ownership to the 35,995 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 2,181 for $93.74, making the entire transaction worth $204,440. This insider now owns 13,018 shares in total.

Owens Corning (OC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.19) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +11.71 while generating a return on equity of 24.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 370.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.16% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Owens Corning (OC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.59, a number that is poised to hit 2.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens Corning (OC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.03 million. That was better than the volume of 0.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.00.

During the past 100 days, Owens Corning’s (OC) raw stochastic average was set at 87.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.36. However, in the short run, Owens Corning’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $100.64. Second resistance stands at $101.45. The third major resistance level sits at $102.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $96.18.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Key Stats

There are 93,456K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.51 billion. As of now, sales total 8,498 M while income totals 995,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,529 M while its last quarter net income were 470,000 K.