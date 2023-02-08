No matter how cynical the overall market is PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) stock priced at $0.53, down -1.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.535 and dropped to $0.4631 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. PRFX’s price has ranged from $0.34 to $1.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -59.60%. With a float of $9.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4 employees.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of PainReform Ltd. is 13.31%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -41.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PainReform Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70

Technical Analysis of PainReform Ltd. (PRFX)

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 66217.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, PainReform Ltd.’s (PRFX) raw stochastic average was set at 36.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4726, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7033. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5356 in the near term. At $0.5713, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6075. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4637, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4275. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3918.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.05 million, the company has a total of 10,634K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -7,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,109 K.