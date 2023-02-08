No matter how cynical the overall market is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) performance over the last week is recorded -1.72%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) on February 07, 2023, started off the session at the price of $144.53, soaring 0.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $146.52 and dropped to $144.40 before settling in for the closing price of $145.39. Within the past 52 weeks, DGX’s price has moved between $120.40 and $158.34.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 7.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 48.20%. With a float of $112.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.00 million.

In an organization with 40000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.85, operating margin of +15.45, and the pretax margin is +12.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 308,812. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,025 shares at a rate of $152.50, taking the stock ownership to the 24,149 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s SVP, Regional Businesses sold 40,765 for $149.18, making the entire transaction worth $6,081,262. This insider now owns 67,733 shares in total.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.19) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +9.53 while generating a return on equity of 15.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.74% during the next five years compared to 28.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.82 million. That was better than the volume of 1.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.15.

During the past 100 days, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (DGX) raw stochastic average was set at 67.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $150.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.63. However, in the short run, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $146.83. Second resistance stands at $147.73. The third major resistance level sits at $148.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $144.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $143.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $142.59.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.93 billion based on 113,887K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,883 M and income totals 946,000 K. The company made 2,333 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 101,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.