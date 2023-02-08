No matter how cynical the overall market is, Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) performance over the last week is recorded 3.67%

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) kicked off on February 07, 2023, at the price of $359.16, up 1.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $368.52 and dropped to $355.82 before settling in for the closing price of $359.97. Over the past 52 weeks, SNPS has traded in a range of $255.02-$391.17.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 13.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.70%. With a float of $151.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19000 employees.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Synopsys Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 09, was worth 9,612,846. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 29,136 shares at a rate of $329.93, taking the stock ownership to the 52,609 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s President and COO sold 29,136 for $319.46, making the entire transaction worth $9,307,708. This insider now owns 52,609 shares in total.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $2.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.99) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.95% during the next five years compared to 48.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Synopsys Inc.’s (SNPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.29, a number that is poised to hit 2.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)

Looking closely at Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.38.

During the past 100 days, Synopsys Inc.’s (SNPS) raw stochastic average was set at 92.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $335.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $321.29. However, in the short run, Synopsys Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $371.57. Second resistance stands at $376.40. The third major resistance level sits at $384.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $358.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $351.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $346.17.

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 57.00 billion has total of 152,417K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,082 M in contrast with the sum of 984,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,284 M and last quarter income was 153,500 K.