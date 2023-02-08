No matter how cynical the overall market is, Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) performance over the last week is recorded 2.76%

A new trading day began on February 07, 2023, with Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) stock priced at $34.74, up 1.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.58 and dropped to $34.585 before settling in for the closing price of $34.86. UNVR’s price has ranged from $21.49 to $35.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 3.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 762.60%. With a float of $161.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9450 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.96, operating margin of +6.02, and the pretax margin is +6.14.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Univar Solutions Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 875,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $35.00, taking the stock ownership to the 134,933 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director sold 6,970 for $32.36, making the entire transaction worth $225,535. This insider now owns 159,933 shares in total.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.83 while generating a return on equity of 22.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 762.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.36% during the next five years compared to 49.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Univar Solutions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.21 million, its volume of 0.89 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Univar Solutions Inc.’s (UNVR) raw stochastic average was set at 98.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.81 in the near term. At $36.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.82.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.80 billion, the company has a total of 163,166K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,536 M while annual income is 460,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,984 M while its latest quarter income was 130,000 K.